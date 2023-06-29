Emergency watering restrictions in place for parts of Canyon Lake, Spring Branch, Bulverde, Blanco

Excessive demand for water amid ongoing line repairs has prompted the Texas Water Company to issue emergency drought-stage watering conditions due to low water storage.

TWC officials said the low water storage could potentially impact the ability to provide safe, clean drinking water to its service area.

“The Texas Water Company continues to see high water usage and consumption demand due to excessive lawn watering and landscape irrigation,” officials said in a service alert issued Wednesday. “Watering grass and landscape irrigation has also occurred on non-water weeks and non-watering days (Wednesdays and Weekends).”

Water consumption will be limited to indoor use only for areas under emergency water restrictions.

The following service areas are moving to an Emergency Water Stage:

Belle Oaks

Bulverde

Cascada

City of Blanco

Comal Hills

Copper Canyon

Cross Canyon Ranch

Cypress Springs

Deer River

Edgebrook

Glenwood

Hidden Trails

Lake of the Hills

Lantana Ridge

Mystic Shores

Oakland Estates

River Crossing

Saddle Ridge

Singing Hills

Spring Branch

Springs of Rebecca Creek

Stallion Estates

Ventana

Residential, commercial, wholesale, and industrial customers should not engage in landscape irrigation until further notice, TWC officials said.

Bulk water haulers are prohibited from pulling water from hydrants until further notice.

