Second bus of migrants leaves Texas, arrives in Los Angeles on Saturday, reports say

(Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church after evaluating newly arrived migrants being housed in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Another bus carrying dozens of migrants out of Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

This is the second busload that’s arrived at Union Station in two weeks. The bus left Brownsville and arrived in California around 12:40 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the bus was carrying 41 migrants from Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Venezuela, Belize and Nicaragua. Of the group, 11 of them were children.

Los Angeles officials said they were made aware of the bus’s upcoming arrival on Friday, but the mayor’s office was “not formally notified” before learning that the migrants were en route, CNN reports.

The first bus of migrants out of Texas was sent by Gov. Greg Abbott and arrived in Los Angeles on June 14.

Since spring 2022, the migrant bus strategy has transported over 21,600 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities, according to a previous KSAT report.

KSAT has reached out to Gov. Abbott’s office for further details. We haven’t yet heard back.

