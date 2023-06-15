First bus of migrants arrive in Los Angeles, Gov. Abbott says

An empty Metro bus stops is seen next to Union Station in Los Angeles late afternoon Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Los Angeles is the epicenter of California's surge that is expected to get worse in coming weeks when another spike is expected after people traveled or gathered for Christmas and New Year's. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

AUSTIN, Texas – The first group of migrants bused from Texas to the Los Angeles Union Station in California arrived Wednesday, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

According to a press release, since spring 2022, the migrant bus strategy has bused over 21,600 migrants to these self-declared sanctuary cities.

In a statement, Abbott said, “Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border.”

A recent report from the Department of Homeland Security showed a decline in the number of unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest border and saw a rise in lawful pathways.

“As a result of planning and execution—which combined stiffer consequences for unlawful entry with a historic expansion of lawful pathways and processes—unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest Border have decreased by more than 70% since May 11. DHS has overseen significant expansions in lawful pathways even as we have repatriated a significant number of migrants,” said DHS.