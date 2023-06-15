First bus of migrants arrive in Los Angeles, Gov. Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas – The first group of migrants bused from Texas to the Los Angeles Union Station in California arrived Wednesday, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.
“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”
According to a press release, since spring 2022, the migrant bus strategy has bused over 21,600 migrants to these self-declared sanctuary cities.
In a statement, Abbott said, “Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border.”
A recent report from the Department of Homeland Security showed a decline in the number of unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest border and saw a rise in lawful pathways.
“As a result of planning and execution—which combined stiffer consequences for unlawful entry with a historic expansion of lawful pathways and processes—unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest Border have decreased by more than 70% since May 11. DHS has overseen significant expansions in lawful pathways even as we have repatriated a significant number of migrants,” said DHS.