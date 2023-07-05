90º

Smoldering fireworks blamed for fire that damaged 2 West Bexar County homes

Debris from fireworks started trash can fire which spread, investigators say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Firefighters had to cut a hole in a garage door while trying to battle the fire on Knobsby Way. Once the flames got into the attic, they spread to the second home. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County fire investigators believe fireworks left smoldering inside a trash can could be what started a fire that damaged two homes early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 11800 block of Knobsby Way in West Bexar County around 1 a.m.

Tom Peine, a public information officer for Bexar County, said the initial reports were for a fence on fire between the two homes.

However, he said when crews arrived, they found a full-blown fire which eventually involved two homes next door to each other.

He said a trash can near the fence appears to be where the fire started.

“The deputies found out that it was fireworks debris that may have still been smoldering. It was put in the trash can,” he said.

Both homes were left with major damage, totaling in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Seven people in all who were inside the two homes managed to escape safely.

Peine said he sees fires like this, related to fireworks, at least once a year at this time.

“The tragedy in these situations is that it’s usually the last thing that people do,” he said. “They shoot off the fireworks, throw away the debris. They put the trash can aside.”

Completing one small but important step, he said, can save people a lot of heartbreak and regret, not to mention a lot of property damage.

“Take the time. Dunk (used fireworks) into a bucket of water,” Peine said. “The best thing is leave it until the next morning and then put it into the trash can.”

In addition to the house fires, Peine said Bexar County fire crews also put out several fires in dumpsters overnight that were related to discarded fireworks.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009.

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

