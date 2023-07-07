77º

Last Chance Ministries prepares for annual back-to-school bash

Event to take place Saturday, Aug. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Rosedale Park

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Allison Freund

SAN ANTONIO – A local ministry is preparing for its 17th annual “Back to School Bash” for students in kindergarten through college.

Last Chance Ministries is partnering with nearly 50 vendors, District 5, and barber shops to make sure all students in San Antonio are prepared for the upcoming school year.

Pastor Jimmy Robles at Last Chance Ministries said those who register will receive a donated backpack with school supplies inside, a free haircut, new shoes, and a new hoodie.

“It’s going to benefit children throughout the city. So it’s not just the backpacks, but the things they are going to receive there as well,” Robles said.

There are opportunities for the community to get involved, too.

If you are interested in donating, Robles said items like glue, scissors, colors, binders, folders, and backpacks are the most needed. There is also the option to sponsor a student or donate money to the giveback.

The event will include food, music, face painting, YMCA-hosted activities, and more.

“Back to School Bash” is happening Saturday, August 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Rosedale Park.

You can register by clicking here.

