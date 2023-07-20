102º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio man gets 25-year prison sentence for 2016 murder charge plea deal

Jorge Rivera is charged with the murder of Javier Soto

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Murder, Crime, Courts
Man arrested in cold case killing of decapitated, burned victim found in dumpster, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for a 2016 murder charge.

Jorge Rivera was indicted earlier this month for the murder of Javier Soto.

He was arrested in April during a traffic stop after several migrants were found in his truck.

When Rivera was taken into custody and questioned, San Antonio police said he also confessed to Soto’s murder.

According to a previous KSAT report, Soto’s decapitated body was found burning in a dumpster on Goliad Road on the Southeast Side.

Prior to his death, law enforcement said Soto was last seen in Houston on Aug. 20.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram