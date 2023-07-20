San Antonio man gets 25-year prison sentence for 2016 murder charge plea deal

Man arrested in cold case killing of decapitated, burned victim found in dumpster, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for a 2016 murder charge.

Jorge Rivera was indicted earlier this month for the murder of Javier Soto.

He was arrested in April during a traffic stop after several migrants were found in his truck.

When Rivera was taken into custody and questioned, San Antonio police said he also confessed to Soto’s murder.

According to a previous KSAT report, Soto’s decapitated body was found burning in a dumpster on Goliad Road on the Southeast Side.

Prior to his death, law enforcement said Soto was last seen in Houston on Aug. 20.

