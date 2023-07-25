96º
Local News

Altercation between father, son ends in gunfire, SAPD says

Victim in 70s shot once, transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

According to San Antonio police, a man in his 40s shot his father at a home in the 5100 block of Sierra Vista. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between a father and son ended in a shooting Monday on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to San Antonio police, a man in his 40s drove up in a U-Haul to his father’s home around 6 p.m. in the 5100 block of Sierra Vista.

The son was wanting access to the home to get some items, but his father, a man in his 70s, wouldn’t allow him, police said.

SAPD said the two got into an altercation, and moments later the son pulled out a gun and shot his father once in the stomach.

The father was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The son was taken into custody and will more than likely be arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon, SAPD said.

Police said the father had a restraining order against his son.

