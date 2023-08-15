Chick-fil-A adds Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to menu

Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich is getting a fall makeover.

For the first time, the popular restaurant chain is giving its original chicken sandwich a seasonal twist with the Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich.

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide (except in Hawaii) starting on Aug. 28.

The sandwich features the original Chick-fil-A chicken filet topped with custom-made pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños served on a toasted bun drizzled with honey.

In a press release, the chain described it as “savory, melty with just the right amount of salt and sweet to balance.”

It’s the first time Chick-fil-A has used jalapeños in an entrée. The sandwich was chosen after experimenting with more than two dozen sandwich options and successfully testing it in North and South Carolina.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients. With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love,” Chick-Fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy said in a press release.

It’s not the only new fall item on the restaurant’s menu. Chick-fil-A will also offer the Caramel Crumble Milkshake with butterscotch caramel flavors and blondie crumbles.

“Innovation has been part of Chick-fil-A’s history since 1964 when S. Truett Cathy created the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Since then, we’re always in tune with our customers’ appetites and look to create menu items that satisfy their cravings and offer unique flavor combinations. Combining new and surprising ingredients with classic Chick-fil-A flavors, we hope both these new menu items will deliver a delicious new spin for our guests to enjoy,” said Leslie Neslage, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-Fil-A, in a press release.