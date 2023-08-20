Fire truck on its way to emergency call hit by sedan on NW Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire engine on its way to an emergency call was hit by a sedan overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of Babcock Road, on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, SAFD Fire Engine #32 was traveling south on Babcock Road near Callaghan Road with its lights and sirens on when it attempted to make a wide U-turn. That’s when, police say, as the fire engine tried to make its U-turn, a black four-door sedan attempted pass and struck the front of the fire truck.

No injuries were reported.

SAPD said the fire truck had only minor damage to the left side, but the black sedan had to be towed away since it was not drivable.

No charges are pending as a result of the crash, police said.