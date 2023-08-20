Man arrested after cutting another man’s ear during fight downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly cut another man’s ear with a knife during an altercation downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of College Street, not far from both Navarro Street and West Crockett Street.

According to police, a fight had broken out between two men and that when one of them pulled out a knife and cut the other man’s ear.

Police said officers arrived quickly on scene and were able to take the man into custody without incident.

The man cut was treated at the scene by EMS crews for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old man is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.