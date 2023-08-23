Meet the newest KSAT team member Daniela Ibarra

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT has welcomed some new team members over the last few months, including producer and content creator Daniela Ibarra.

You may have seen her work already because she hit the ground running when she returned to KSAT in July. (She originally interned with the station in the summer of 2017!)

Daniela is a true Texan and an “Army brat.” Get to know a little more about her:

When can people expect to see you on KSAT? (What shows will you be on?)

My stories will air on all platforms!

Have you had any favorite moments so far or anything worth mentioning since you started at the station?

My favorite part is just being back in this newsroom! I interned at KSAT in the summer of 2017 and a lot of the people I shadowed are still here. It’s pretty cool to be able to call them my coworkers!

What made you want to get into the news?

I love learning new things and getting to meet new people. As a reporter, you’re telling a different story every day. I like finding out why people do things and hearing about how people feel. The short answer — I’m nosy.

What has been the most rewarding story you’ve covered in your journalism career thus far?

When I worked in Oklahoma, one of my stories helped change state law. At the time, Oklahoma’s protective order law only allowed people to get protective orders against people they were related to, either by blood or romantically. My story showed how one mother believed that the law failed her son, who was killed by his roommate. A month after that story aired, a lawmaker told me he wrote up a bill after watching my story and the governor signed it into law a few months later.

We know blooper moments occasionally happen. Do you have a silly on- or off-camera moment you can share with us?

I was covering a trial and forgot to keep talking while live on TV. Why? I felt a brush on my shoulder, looked over and saw the deputies walking the defendant right next to me. Luckily, I made up for it a few days later when it happened again and I was the only reporter who asked the defendant a question!

Where are you from?

San Antonio is my hometown! I’m an Army brat, so I also spent a few years in Germany, Japan and El Paso.

Do you have any passions or hobbies or things you like to do in your downtime?

I love traveling. In every city, state or country I visit, I get a Starbucks mug. I have over 50 of them! I also like hanging out with my Chiweenie rescue, Markle. She’s been with me since my first TV job and has moved with me to three different cities.

Do you have any hidden talents you want to share?

I can count to 29 in Japanese!