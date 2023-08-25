Fire at RV park displaces 2 residents on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that displaced two residents at an RV park late Thursday night.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at the Deep Rock MHP/RV in the 3600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Lolita Drive and Southeast Military Drive on the city’s South Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from a 20-foot recreational vehicle. The trailer next door had heat damage and a window AC unit also fell out of the window, firefighters said.

The firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, and without incident.

Fire officials said two people were inside the RV at the time of the fire and managed to get out safely. Another person on the side of the RV had to be checked out by EMS for both heat and smoke inhilalation.

The RV is now considered a total loss. The residents are being assisted in finding another place to stay.

The SAFD said firefighters also found a dog by itself inside the trailer. It has since been taken by Animal Care Services to be checked out.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.