Man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child, BCSO says

Timon Michael Matthews, 20, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for grooming a child for multiple years, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Timon Michael Matthews was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Deputies became involved in the years-long case after west Bexar County parents reported that their 15-year-old was sexually abused for many years since she was about 7 or 8 years old.

Salazar said Matthews and the victim had a distant non-blood relationship, and he “capitalized” on that relationship to abuse her.

Officials say Child Protective Services was notified in 2021. However, the family did not cooperate.

The teen is now reported to be cooperative in the investigation.