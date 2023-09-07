92º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child, BCSO says

Child Protective Services was notified of the abuse in 2021

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, BCSO, Crime
Timon Michael Matthews, 20, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for grooming a child for multiple years, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Timon Michael Matthews was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Deputies became involved in the years-long case after west Bexar County parents reported that their 15-year-old was sexually abused for many years since she was about 7 or 8 years old.

Salazar said Matthews and the victim had a distant non-blood relationship, and he “capitalized” on that relationship to abuse her.

Officials say Child Protective Services was notified in 2021. However, the family did not cooperate.

The teen is now reported to be cooperative in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email