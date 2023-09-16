Mexican surrealist Pedro Friedeberg’s work showcased in ‘Coloso De Rodas’ exhibit in San Antonio

Mexican surrealist Pedro Friedeberg’s work will once again set up a temporary home in San Antonio, allowing locals to admire his work spanning many decades.

Friedeberg is one of the world’s most widely celebrated living artists known for his ability to bring together various concepts, including surrealism, op and pop art, architectural design, and religious symbolism, according to Mexican art gallery CASA MEXICANA DE ARTE.

Many of his religious symbolism highlights Catholicism, Hinduism, Aztec codices, and occult signs.

The ‘Coloso De Rodas’ exhibit will be open until October 13 at the Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio, located at 643 E. Nueva Street.

Friedeberg tells KSAT the exhibit brings “a kind of retrospective” look to his art as it shows works dating back to 1962, including his famous hand chair and about 20 to 25 graphic works and other sculptures.

Multiple pieces are borrowed from collectors and museums that feature Friedeberg’s work.