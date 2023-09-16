90º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Mexican surrealist Pedro Friedeberg’s work showcased in ‘Coloso De Rodas’ exhibit in San Antonio

The exhibit is open to the public until October 13 at the Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Cesar Agredano, KSAT

Tags: Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio, Hispanic Heritage, Art, Mexico
Mexican surrealist Pedro Friedeberg’s work will once again set up a temporary home in San Antonio, allowing locals to admire his work spanning many decades.

SAN ANTONIO – Mexican surrealist Pedro Friedeberg’s work will once again set up a temporary home in San Antonio, allowing locals to admire his work spanning many decades.

Friedeberg is one of the world’s most widely celebrated living artists known for his ability to bring together various concepts, including surrealism, op and pop art, architectural design, and religious symbolism, according to Mexican art gallery CASA MEXICANA DE ARTE.

Many of his religious symbolism highlights Catholicism, Hinduism, Aztec codices, and occult signs.

The ‘Coloso De Rodas’ exhibit will be open until October 13 at the Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio, located at 643 E. Nueva Street.

Friedeberg tells KSAT the exhibit brings “a kind of retrospective” look to his art as it shows works dating back to 1962, including his famous hand chair and about 20 to 25 graphic works and other sculptures.

Multiple pieces are borrowed from collectors and museums that feature Friedeberg’s work.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email