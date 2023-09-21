Conflict over cash in gas station parking lot sends 1 man to hospital, police say

Conflict between 2 men in gas station parking lot sends 1 person to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are trying to determine if a man was hit or thrown off a car during a disturbance at a North Side gas station parking lot late Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. at a QuikTrip convenience store in the 11900 block of Blanco Road, not far from West Avenue and Churchill High School.

According to police, a man in his 20s was trying to break a $20 bill with someone in a vehicle while in the parking lot. That’s when, police say, the person in the vehicle, however, took the man’s money and then started to drive off.

The man either grabbed onto the car or was hit by the vehicle, causing him to be thrown across the parking lot. The driver of the car fled and has not been found, police said.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.