First responders can watch free movies at Santikos every day in October

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment is celebrating first responders by offering a free movie ticket every day in October.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel can get one free movie ticket each day of the month.

In addition, first responders can get a large popcorn and large drink combo for $8 by showing proper identification at the concession stand.

“This heartfelt gesture is a token of appreciation for the selfless heroes who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. Santikos understands the importance of acknowledging their hard work and sacrifice, and in doing so, we hope to provide them with a well-deserved break, allowing them to enjoy some well-earned downtime at the movies,” stated Andrew Brooks, Santikos’s Chief Marketing Officer.