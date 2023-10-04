SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give, and the San Antonio Parks Foundation unveiled a renovated basketball court at Acme Park on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The renovation came as part of a partnership with the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, San Antonio Police Department and Police Athletic League. It is the 14th play space renovated through “Play SA,” a multi-year $1 million program dedicated to renovating parks and basketball courts across San Antonio.

According to the release, the ceremonial event was also part of “San Antonio Neighbors Together,” an annual celebration held on the first Tuesday of October to strengthen relationships between SAPD, PAL and the communities they serve.

In celebration of the renovated court, Spurs legend Fabricio Oberto led a basketball clinic alongside Spurs Sports Academy Instructors with 30 youth athletes and PAL coaches.

Spurs unveil renovated basketball court at Acme Park on October 3, 2023. (Spurs Sports & Entertainment)

“The goal of Play SA is to create safe, accessible places for all communities and neighborhoods to come together,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “With that commitment and by partnering with ‘San Antonio Neighbors Together,’ we hope this space and this event serves as an opportunity for people to connect with city officials and obtain resources needed for safe and healthy lifestyles. To us, it’s bigger than this court and basketball – it’s about taking care of those around us and being proactive in our community.”

In addition to the basketball court, a new sand volleyball court and children’s games such as four square, hopscotch, and giant checkers were added.