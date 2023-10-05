Rain downpour may impact your home’s foundation. How to solve the problem before it gets worse

Fresh rain finally hit San Antonio, but that water can cause your home to shift under the muddy soil.

Foundation experts say the soil under your house is like a sponge. After the summer we just had, the soil shrinks and shrivels up, causing windows and doors not to close correctly.

After a heavy downpour of rain, the soil begins to swell up. While the doors and windows might close properly, it’s a sign that your home’s foundation is shifting.

Foundation repair expert Jade Owens said clay soils tend to shift more, so it’s crucial to have proper drainage around the house.

“If you don’t have proper drainage around your home and gutters, it will actually wash out the soil around your home. So not only is the soil weak, but then it starts to get washed out as well. And so that’s where you’ll see voids underneath your home,” Owens said.

Homeowners can add rain gutters or make sure to have soil grading against the house.

“You’ll continue to have movement, and that movement is going to get more and more drastic. So it’s definitely better to fix the problem as soon as possible,” Owens said.

