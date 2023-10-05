75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Rain downpour may impact your home’s foundation. How to solve the problem before it gets worse

Foundation repair expert weighs in

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Rain, Foundation, Home
Fresh rain finally hit San Antonio, but that water can cause your home to shift under the muddy soil.

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh rain finally hit San Antonio, but that water can cause your home to shift under the muddy soil.

Foundation experts say the soil under your house is like a sponge. After the summer we just had, the soil shrinks and shrivels up, causing windows and doors not to close correctly.

After a heavy downpour of rain, the soil begins to swell up. While the doors and windows might close properly, it’s a sign that your home’s foundation is shifting.

Foundation repair expert Jade Owens said clay soils tend to shift more, so it’s crucial to have proper drainage around the house.

“If you don’t have proper drainage around your home and gutters, it will actually wash out the soil around your home. So not only is the soil weak, but then it starts to get washed out as well. And so that’s where you’ll see voids underneath your home,” Owens said.

Homeowners can add rain gutters or make sure to have soil grading against the house.

“You’ll continue to have movement, and that movement is going to get more and more drastic. So it’s definitely better to fix the problem as soon as possible,” Owens said.

Find the latest KSAT Weather forecast here

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email