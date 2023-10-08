68º
Autism Speaks Walk held at Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Eighty-nine percent of the funds donated to the walk will go directly to programs that help people with autism

SAN ANTONIO – Autism Speaks, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding research for autism, held a walk at Texas A&M University-San Antonio on Saturday.

The walk was a chance for families to meet each other, share their stories, and raise money for local charities that support people with autism.

Eighty-nine percent of the funds donated to the walk will go directly to programs that help people with autism. The majority of the money will go to underserved areas that do not have easy access to services.

For more information about Autism Speaks San Antonio walks and how to join, visit their website at https://act.autismspeaks.org/.

