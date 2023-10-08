71º
Man injured after car crashes into his apartment

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into his apartment on the Northwest Side.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert Road.

According to San Antonio police, the man was inside his apartment when a car crashed through the wall, striking and injuring him.

The vehicle’s driver fled on foot and was later caught by police. They were found to be intoxicated.

The victim was transported to the hospital by family members.

The driver was arrested for a DWI and failing to stop and render aid.

Police are continuing their investigation.

