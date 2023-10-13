San Antonio Zoo to keep eye on animals during the eclipse

SAN ANTONIO – As we watch the eclipse on Saturday, the animals at the San Antonio Zoo will be as well.

The folks at the Zoo are inviting everyone to come out and see how the animals react.

It is part of an Eclipse Extravaganza. KSAT 12 talked to Cyle Perez, the director of public relations at at the Zoo, about the event and what they will be looking for. You can view the interview in the media player above.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and is included with the price of zoo admission. You can find more information about the event by clicking here.

The annular solar eclipse will occur when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect. It will be seen in Texas along a path from Midland/Odessa to Corpus Christi, including San Antonio and the Hill Country.

Because KSAT is your Eclipse Authority station, we’ve been covering everything from where and how to watch, to economic impact, eye safety, the forecast for viewing and more.

Also, KSAT meteorologists say Saturday’s weather is looking ideal for the viewing. Plus, there will be a cool front Friday night that will make the weekend weather even better! Stay up to date with the latest forecast here.

Can’t make it outside during the eclipse? You can also view our live coverage on GMSA at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and on KSAT.com from 11 a.m. to noon. Just click here.

