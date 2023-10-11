What will the weather be like for Saturday’s solar eclipse in San Antonio, Hill Country?

The forecast around San Antonio for Saturday, October 14 calls for mostly clear skies, low humidity and windy conditions. Great viewing weather for the solar eclipse!

The weather’s looking ideal for Saturday’s rare solar eclipse in San Antonio and the Hill Country.

KEY POINTS:

The eclipse takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, from about 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Other than a few passing midlevel clouds, it will be mostly clear

Comfy, with low humidity and temperatures starting in the 60s Saturday morning, gradually rising into the 70s by the early afternoon

Windy! Gusts up to 30 mph from the north

During the peak eclipse around 11:50 a.m., the sky will darken slightly like it’s dusk.

There may be a 5- to 10-degree temperature drop during the peak of the eclipse

Cool front arrives Friday (Oct. 13)

A front will arrive in South Central Texas on Friday afternoon. This will help to mostly clear skies and sweep away humidity by the time of the solar eclipse Saturday mid-morning. Worst case scenario, there will be a few passing, midlevel clouds during the eclipse, but viewing should still be great!

San Antonio Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)

Mostly clear with low humidity.

Windy with gusts from the north at up to 30 mph

70s

Hill Country Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)

Mostly clear with low humidity

Perhaps a few, passing midlevel clouds

Windy with gusts up to 30 mph from the north

60s

Floresville/Pleasanton Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)

Mostly clear with low humidity.

Windy with gusts from the north at up to 30 mph

70s

Corpus Christi Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)

Mostly clear with low humidity

Perhaps a few, passing midlevel clouds

Windy with gusts up to 30 mph from the north

70s

