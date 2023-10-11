74º
What will the weather be like for Saturday’s solar eclipse in San Antonio, Hill Country?

Mostly clear, breezy, and comfy viewing for the October 14 ‘ring of fire’ annular eclipse

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Eclipse, San Antonio, weather
The forecast around San Antonio for Saturday, October 14 calls for mostly clear skies, low humidity and windy conditions. Great viewing weather for the solar eclipse! (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

The weather’s looking ideal for Saturday’s rare solar eclipse in San Antonio and the Hill Country.

KEY POINTS:

  • The eclipse takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, from about 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Other than a few passing midlevel clouds, it will be mostly clear
  • Comfy, with low humidity and temperatures starting in the 60s Saturday morning, gradually rising into the 70s by the early afternoon
  • Windy! Gusts up to 30 mph from the north
  • During the peak eclipse around 11:50 a.m., the sky will darken slightly like it’s dusk.
  • There may be a 5- to 10-degree temperature drop during the peak of the eclipse

Cool front arrives Friday (Oct. 13)

A front will arrive in South Central Texas on Friday afternoon. This will help to mostly clear skies and sweep away humidity by the time of the solar eclipse Saturday mid-morning. Worst case scenario, there will be a few passing, midlevel clouds during the eclipse, but viewing should still be great!

San Antonio Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)

  • Mostly clear with low humidity.
  • Windy with gusts from the north at up to 30 mph
  • 70s

Hill Country Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)

  • Mostly clear with low humidity
  • Perhaps a few, passing midlevel clouds
  • Windy with gusts up to 30 mph from the north
  • 60s

Floresville/Pleasanton Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)

  • Mostly clear with low humidity.
  • Windy with gusts from the north at up to 30 mph
  • 70s

Corpus Christi Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)

  • Mostly clear with low humidity
  • Perhaps a few, passing midlevel clouds
  • Windy with gusts up to 30 mph from the north
  • 70s

About the Author:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

