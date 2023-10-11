What will the weather be like for Saturday’s solar eclipse in San Antonio, Hill Country?

The weather’s looking ideal for Saturday’s rare solar eclipse in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
KEY POINTS:
- The eclipse takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, from about 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Other than a few passing midlevel clouds, it will be mostly clear
- Comfy, with low humidity and temperatures starting in the 60s Saturday morning, gradually rising into the 70s by the early afternoon
- Windy! Gusts up to 30 mph from the north
- During the peak eclipse around 11:50 a.m., the sky will darken slightly like it’s dusk.
- There may be a 5- to 10-degree temperature drop during the peak of the eclipse
Cool front arrives Friday (Oct. 13)
A front will arrive in South Central Texas on Friday afternoon. This will help to mostly clear skies and sweep away humidity by the time of the solar eclipse Saturday mid-morning. Worst case scenario, there will be a few passing, midlevel clouds during the eclipse, but viewing should still be great!
San Antonio Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)
- Mostly clear with low humidity.
- Windy with gusts from the north at up to 30 mph
- 70s
Hill Country Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)
- Mostly clear with low humidity
- Perhaps a few, passing midlevel clouds
- Windy with gusts up to 30 mph from the north
- 60s
Floresville/Pleasanton Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)
- Mostly clear with low humidity.
- Windy with gusts from the north at up to 30 mph
- 70s
Corpus Christi Eclipse Weather (Oct. 14)
- Mostly clear with low humidity
- Perhaps a few, passing midlevel clouds
- Windy with gusts up to 30 mph from the north
- 70s
Here’s a list of some eclipse articles on KSAT:
Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page