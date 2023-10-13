91º
Unicorn World gallops into San Antonio

The event will feature a magical forest and animatronic unicorns, all taking place at the Freeman Expo Hall.

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Unicorn World gallops into San Antonio for an immersive and interactive weekend.

The kid-friendly concept is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for families and children to make memories in various rejuvenating activities, including themed activities and story times.

“We are honored to be helping families make magical memories together in a wonderland of unicorns,” co-founder Patrick Mines said.

The event will feature a magical forest and animatronic unicorns, all taking place at the Freeman Expo Hall.

Unicorn World was created and developed by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines.

“Seeing the joy, inspiration and creativity reflected in the faces of families when they experience the magic of Unicorn World drives us to bring this event to communities throughout the country,” said Lauren Mines, co-founder of Unicorn World, LLC.

Play areas for children under two years old will also be available.

Families can purchase add-on experiences such as professional photos, rides and face painting.

Unicorn World San Antonio is the 16th event of its kind, with previous events taking place in Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.

The event takes place from October 14-15.

Tickets, which are $30 per person and free for children under age 2, must be purchased in advance through the website and are not available at the event.

To manage event flow and crowd size, time slots must be reserved.

For more information about tickets, time reservations and add-on experiences, visit the event’s website.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

