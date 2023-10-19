2 men arrested for sexual assault of 14-year-old girl, BCSO says

Josue Dariel Marquez Urrutia (Right,) 19, and Carlos Mejia Melgar(Left,) 21 are facing three felony charges.

BEXAR COUNTY – Two men are behind bars after deputies arrested them on multiple felony warrants related to the sexual assault of a child, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Josue Dariel Marquez Urrutia, 19, and Carlos Mejia Melgar, 21, were taken into custody on charges including soliciting aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officials said the case dated back nearly two months when deputies were dispatched to a west Bexar County home after receiving reports from a concerned mother on Aug. 21.

The mother told deputies she was looking through her 14-year-old daughter’s phone and found explicit photos and conversations on Instagram between her daughter and the men.

BCSO spoke with the teen, but officials could not identify the two men positively.

Investigators then learned the men had met the teen at a Walmart near Loop 1604 and Potranco Road in mid to late July when they asked for her Instagram information.

Several times later, they arranged to meet and engage in sexual conduct, according to BCSO.

In exchange, the men gave the girl a few hundred dollars in cash, the sheriff said.

On Wednesday afternoon, both men were positively identified and arrested at an apartment complex on Military and Marbach Road.