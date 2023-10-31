59º
Trio of bills sparking controversy, condemnation from various migrant advocacy groups

House Bill 4, House Bill 6 & Senate Bill 4 are among the controversy

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas House last week voted on three bills that have sparked controversy and condemnation from various migrant advocacy groups.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero argues that the bills could have serious implications for migrant communities and individuals seeking a better life in the US.

“We’re disappointed because, one, it adds to an environment that targets immigrants. It creates more anti-immigrant rhetoric, and it approaches immigration from a place that, you know, says that we should criminalize people instead of trying to help people,” said LUPE Deputy Director Dani Marrero Hi.

Senate Bill 4 increases penalties for human smuggling crimes. The minimum will change from two years to 10 years in prison for those found guilty of smuggling migrants.

House Bill 4 would allow police to apprehend, arrest or send back migrants who crossed into Texas illegally.

“We already see the very bad effects of over policing on the border and what that causes for immigrant families, and we’re just worried that with the passage of SB4, this may give more leeway for law enforcement to be stricter with families, to ask for more documentation when they’re simply on their way to work or on the way to drop off kids in school,” Marrero Hi said.

House Bill 6 funds the continuing construction of a border wall.

While critics say the worry about the potential impact on migrant communities, supporters argue these bills are necessary for security.

The Texas Senate has yet to act on House Bill 4 while House bill 6 was sent to a finance committee. Senate Bill 4 is waiting for the governor’s signature.

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio. He's a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He's a veteran of the United States Navy.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

