Trio of bills sparking controversy, condemnation from various migrant advocacy groups

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas House last week voted on three bills that have sparked controversy and condemnation from various migrant advocacy groups.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero argues that the bills could have serious implications for migrant communities and individuals seeking a better life in the US.

“We’re disappointed because, one, it adds to an environment that targets immigrants. It creates more anti-immigrant rhetoric, and it approaches immigration from a place that, you know, says that we should criminalize people instead of trying to help people,” said LUPE Deputy Director Dani Marrero Hi.

Senate Bill 4 increases penalties for human smuggling crimes. The minimum will change from two years to 10 years in prison for those found guilty of smuggling migrants.

House Bill 4 would allow police to apprehend, arrest or send back migrants who crossed into Texas illegally.

“We already see the very bad effects of over policing on the border and what that causes for immigrant families, and we’re just worried that with the passage of SB4, this may give more leeway for law enforcement to be stricter with families, to ask for more documentation when they’re simply on their way to work or on the way to drop off kids in school,” Marrero Hi said.

House Bill 6 funds the continuing construction of a border wall.

While critics say the worry about the potential impact on migrant communities, supporters argue these bills are necessary for security.

The Texas Senate has yet to act on House Bill 4 while House bill 6 was sent to a finance committee. Senate Bill 4 is waiting for the governor’s signature.