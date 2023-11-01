South San Antonio ISD trustee arrested, accused of disrupting meeting and evading arrest

Abel “Chili Dog” Martinez, 43, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with disrupting a meeting, a Class B misdemeanor, and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A South San Antonio ISD trustee was arrested after police say he disrupted a meeting and harassed and swore at the school board president.

Abel “Chili Dog” Martinez, 43, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with disrupting a meeting, a Class B misdemeanor, and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond was set at $8,500, and he’s since been released on bail.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Martinez, the District 5 trustee, left a regular board meeting on Oct. 18 and then tried to re-enter during an executive session.

Board president Manuel Lopez told Martinez he had to check in with the board secretary because he missed roll call.

Martinez “refused to comply” despite several reminders by Lopez, the affidavit states.

The complaint adds that Martinez started to harass Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre about a matter, which was not on the agenda.

Lopez reminded Martinez that his issue was not on the agenda, and Martinez directed profanity toward Lopez, the affidavit says.

Police said Martinez repeatedly said “f*** you” at the school board president during the ordeal, according to statements made by witnesses.

Trustees ended the executive session, and Martinez was later escorted out of the board room.

The San Antonio Express-News — which first reported on the incident and arrest — said before the disturbance, three attendees dressed as clowns were kicked out of the meeting.

The attendees, including former trustee Stacey Alderete, donned a costume, wig and makeup to support Martinez, as Lopez previously called him a clown for showing up to a meeting in a baseball cap and sandals, the newspaper reported.

The superintendent ordered police to remove the three attendees, while Martinez reportedly recorded the incident before joining the clowns outside.

The meeting continued without Martinez, the Express-News reported, but the affidavit states he returned after the executive session convened.

KSAT has reached out to the district for comment.

SSAISD posted the following statement online:

South San Antonio ISD is aware of the negative media press we have received regarding the incident that occurred on October 18 prior to the official start of a board meeting. The viewpoints expressed do not represent our district’s values and we empathize with those hurt, upset and disturbed by the words that have been written. SSAISD welcomes the community’s participation at all district public meetings. However, we will enforce all appropriate safety protocols, prevent disruption and prioritize the well-being of all in attendance. These safeguards allow the Board of Trustees and administration to effectively focus on the best interest of the collective district and student outcomes. Please know that SSAISD is deeply committed to serving our community. We are determined to provide a safe and inclusive environment that cultivates valuable tools to ensure our students a successful future. Thank you, South San Antonio ISD

The board is currently under investigation by the Texas Education Agency amid years of reported dysfunction.

The TEA has since appointed former Superintendent Abelardo “Abe” Saavedra as a conservator, the Express-News reported.

According to the TEA, conservators are appointed if “a school district or charter school fails to satisfy accreditation criteria, academic performance standards, or financial accountability standards, or on the basis of a special investigation.”

The conservator will oversee the district’s actions and provide support and recommendations.

