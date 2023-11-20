Man arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes involving teenage girl at fast food restaurant where they worked

Humberto De La Cruz, a registered sex offender, was arrested in connection with a pair of alleged sex crimes involving a teenage girl at a fast food restaurant where they worked, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a pair of alleged sex crimes involving a teenage girl at a fast food restaurant where they worked, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Humberto De La Cruz, a registered sex offender, is charged with indecency with a child by contact and indecent exposure.

According to Salazar, the arrest was made after the girl reported the alleged sex crimes to a teacher, who approached deputies over the weekend.

Salazar said the alleged incidents happened in August and September. The sheriff said in both incidents, De La Cruz followed the girl into a restroom and forced himself on her.

The sheriff said De La Cruz was the girl’s supervisor and that she felt intimated by him.

The girl apparently reported the alleged incidents to other supervisors, but they were not reported to law enforcement and she apparently was moved to another location, Salazar said.

“Looks like her place of employment let her down,” said the sheriff, who added that the fact that the restaurant didn’t report the incidents will be part of the investigation.

Salazar said he was proud of the girl coming forward and urged any other possible victims to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org.

De La Cruz is a registered sex offender following a conviction involving a sex crime in 2005 with a teenager.