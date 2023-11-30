Fox Tech High School program to offer fast track associate degree for nursing Fall 2024

SAN ANTONIO – A senior at San Antonio ISD’s Fox Tech High School said a new program is helping him save money and time on his journey toward medical school one day.

Jakob Valle said the H-TECH program is helping him get “emotionally ready” for the real world.

“I’m a first generational student and I didn’t know what that was like. But now that I do, in my high school years going into my college years, which I want to go out of state, it will be way more beneficial to me, so I won’t be so scared,” Valle said.

Valle is graduating in the spring with an associate degree in applied sciences.

Next year school year, the H-TECH program will be expanding.

A press release said once students complete the six-year program the graduates will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses -- and, after passing the exam, the graduates will be registered nurses in the State of Texas. The students can then complete a Bachelor of Science in nursing in one additional year, instead of two – lowering a student’s financial burden, all while adding to their continued higher education and earning potential.

“This community has given back so much to us, so much to Fox Tech, to SAC and they have given so much to us, so it’s just like a cycle and that’s the best part of it,” Valle said.

The program was announced Thursday at San Antonio College in partnership with SAISD, along with Methodist Metropolitan and University Health.

H-TECH at Fox Tech students can earn a high school diploma, an associate of applied science degree and choose to complete industry-based certifications in patient care technician, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy technician or EKG technician at no cost.

Miguel Ruby is a registered nurse at Methodist Metropolitan Hospital and recently graduated with his bachelor’s degree in nursing from SAC. He was able to complete a similar program with North East ISD, and he said the program for H-TECH students will be life-changing.

“Actually coming to campus, being a college student it really helped make me understand what it would be about and honestly prepared me for a better opportunity,” Ruby said.

Students split their time between Fox Tech and SAC with the last two years spent on the college campus.

Enrollment for the new nursing associate degree program opens on Friday. For more information and to apply, click here.