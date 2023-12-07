Woman charged months after her 2 dogs attacked and severely injured 76-year-old man, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested in connection with a dog attack that severely injured a 76-year-old man in August.

Danielle Henderson, 32, has been charged with dangerous dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, according to San Antonio police and Bexar County Jail records.

She was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday, records show. Her bond is set at $25,000.

San Antonio police said the victim, 76-year-old Max De Los Santos, was attacked by two dogs owned by Henderson at 2 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the 7400 block of Fieldgate Drive on the West Side.

Police officers arrived to find De Los Santos with serious injuries to his extremities and face. His wife, Beatrice, later told KSAT that he would need his right leg amputated due to the severity of his injuries.

The two dogs that attacked him were a German shepherd and a Staffordshire Terrier, commonly known as a pit bull, police said. Animal Care Services said the dogs were euthanized.

A preliminary report states Henderson cooperated with police.

Beatrice De Los Santos told KSAT that she and other neighbors previously contacted ACS about the dogs.

Their neighbor, Rudy Pantoja, said he believed Max De Los Santos was going to die from his injuries.

“He looked horrible,” Pantoja told KSAT a day after the attack. “They were dragging him out again for a second time. They’re trying to get him, I think, across the street to their house to finish him off.”

Personal injury attorney Paul Campolo said it’s important for dog bite victims to report the injury to police or Animal Care Services as it helps build liability for any possible future victims who may face more serious injuries.

ACS has since created a searchable registry of dogs in San Antonio that have been deemed dangerous.

