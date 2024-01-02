South Texas Blood and Tissue in need of more blood donations amid holiday decline

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is urging donors of all blood types, especially those with Type O, to give blood as the holiday season has made it challenging to meet patients’ needs.

STBTC said the decline in blood donations during the holidays has made the need for blood, especially for Type O, high.

O-negative blood can be used for any patient during an emergency, while O-positive is the most common type.

The organization also encourages platelet donations, which are urgently needed to help patients with traumatic injuries or those undergoing chemotherapy.

“If you have never donated blood before, we encourage you to add that to your new year’s resolutions. Many patients rely on blood donations to survive,” said Francine Piña, South Texas Blood & Tissue Senior Manager of Marketing & Community Engagement. “By giving the gift of life, you can make an impact on someone’s life and start the year knowing that you made a difference.”

People who give blood or platelets in January will receive a “I Donated” T-shirt to track life-saving contributions.

Those interested in donating can call 210-731-5590 to make an appointment or visit SouthTexasBlood.org.