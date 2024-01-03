KSAT Connect: Viewers share local hail pictures

SAN ANTONIO – Viewers sent in their photos of hail in the San Antonio area through KSAT Connect on Tuesday evening.

KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey says “A few storms have been loud, producing small, non-damaging pea-sized hail” in our area.

See the images of hail shared below.

James Flanagan said he found this on his front porch in Stone Oak:

James Flanagan said this was just outside his front porch as rain/graupel came off roof at 7pm on January 2, 2024 in Stone Oak, San Antonio.

KSAT Connect user LLT6 spotted this small hail at their home in San Antonio:

Kevin P spotted this at his Timberwood Park home:

KSAT Connect user Stayoung110 also saw small hail at their home in Timberwood Park:

