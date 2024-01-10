Parents of 10-year-old girl plead guilty to ‘starving their child’

Norma Lisa Elizondo, 47, and James Cannady, 37, pleaded guilty to a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission.

SAN ANTONIO – The parents of a 10-year-old special needs girl pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a severe malnutrition case.

Elizondo was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Sentencing for Cannady is pending upon completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Elizondo and Cannady were arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, after taking their daughter to a hospital with severe malnutrition. The girl weighed 27 pounds at the time she was brought in for medical care and required a blood transfusion to save her life.

“No parent should ever knowingly and deliberately starve their child,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “The 30-year sentence for Norma Elizondo shows how serious Bexar County is about protecting children.”