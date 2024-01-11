CPS Energy warns customers about people impersonating utility employees

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is warning customers after receiving reports of people trying to impersonate its employees.

The utility offered the following information to protect yourself from imposters:

Company vehicles have a CPS Energy logo, and employees wear uniforms with our logo and will have an ID badge with their employee number.

CPS Energy contractors are readily identifiable and have official badges.

Employees will rarely ask to come inside your home.

Employees will rarely ask you to come outside.

Employees will almost never ask to see your CPS Energy bill to begin a conversation at your doorstep.

To learn more about potential scams and tips to avoid becoming a victim, click here.

