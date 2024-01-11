CPS Energy warns customers about people impersonating utility employees

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is warning customers after receiving reports of people trying to impersonate its employees.
The utility offered the following information to protect yourself from imposters:
- Company vehicles have a CPS Energy logo, and employees wear uniforms with our logo and will have an ID badge with their employee number.
- CPS Energy contractors are readily identifiable and have official badges.
- Employees will rarely ask to come inside your home.
- Employees will rarely ask you to come outside.
- Employees will almost never ask to see your CPS Energy bill to begin a conversation at your doorstep.
To learn more about potential scams and tips to avoid becoming a victim, click here.