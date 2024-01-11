Teen pleads guilty in drive-by shooting where wrong home was targeted, woman killed

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a drive-by shooting that left one woman dead and another injured at a home in west Bexar County in October 2022.

Isaac Gonzales, 17, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday. As part of his plea deal, he is facing 40 years for murder and 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to run concurrently.

437th District Court Judge Joel Perez accepted the plea on Thursday.

Gonzales was considered a minor at the time of the shooting but was later certified to stand trial as an adult. His warrants were issued on Oct. 20, 2023.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said he was one suspect in a drive-by shooting that targeted the wrong house at around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2022, in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain Drive.

Novita Brazil, 25, was shot in the face as she was working on her computer in her bedroom. She was killed almost instantly, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Another woman — an Airbnb tenant who had just arrived at the home the night before — suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

About 100 rounds were fired at the home from several different weapons.

Ring video shows two teens hiding behind a car moments before opening fire on a white sedan. Neighbors along Bald Mountain Drive say they were caught off guard.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find one white, four-door vehicle speeding away from the area. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle a short time later near Highway 151 and Acme Road and make arrests.

Multiple teenagers have been charged in the case, including 15-year-old Rene Gonzales who was charged with murder.

Isaac and Rene Gonzales were re-arrested in October 2023 after they cut off their ankle monitors while out on bond.

They were taken into custody after a chase with law enforcement, which they livestreamed on Instagram, Salazar said.

Court records show Isaac Gonzales’ bond was initially set at $250,000. It was reduced to $100,000, then $50,000 before he was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond in July 2023. After he cut off his GPS monitor, his warrant was recalled and his bond increased to $500,000 before he was remanded without bond.

According to online court records, Rene Gonzales made a $250,000 bond in May 2023 but was remanded after a bond violation. His bond was then increased to $275,000, but he was able to make bond again in August 2023. He was put on a GPS monitor and full house arrest, but later cut that monitor off.

Authorities did not initially release Rene Gonzales’ name because he is a minor. He was later certified to stand trial as an adult. His next scheduled court hearing is Friday.