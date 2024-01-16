WATCH LIVE: Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez capital murder trial, Day 1

SAN ANTONIO – The capital murder trial of Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez will begin Tuesday morning, with opening statements and testimony expected.

Avelar-Rodriguez is accused in the fatal shooting of Nicholas “Trey” Milanovich, 23, and Julia Wright, 21, on Sept. 30, 2018. Police at the time called a very bloody scene.

Wright was found outside an apartment in the 8600 block of Fairhaven Street. Milanovich was found in his bed inside his apartment.

Avelar-Rodriguez, a Honduran national, was arrested and charged with capital murder more than a year after the crime after some key evidence was found in his girlfriend’s apartment.

Avelar-Rodriguez was found being detained at a federal immigration detention facility in Pearsall and was later transported to the Bexar County jail.

After several years of delays, the case finally is going to trial.

This case is a non-death capital murder, which means the death penalty is not on the table.

If Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez is found guilty he would automatically be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Jury selection takes place on Jan. 12 and opening statements and testimony begin on Jan. 16.

