Children should continue to play outside during winter months to avoid Vitamin D deficiency, pediatrician says

The weather plays a huge role in how we receive Vitamin D. Most of our absorption of the vitamin comes from the sun. During the winter months, however, many adults and kids are not going outside as much due to the cold and clouds.

Vitamin D mainly supports bone health and if your child is deficient, the growth and density of their bones could be effected.

“Really it only takes about 10 to 15 minutes of direct sunlight in peak hours to get the vitamin D that your body needs each day,” Dr. Courtney Smith, a pediatrician with Christus Children’s said.

Vitamin D can be obtained through some foods like, fish, egg yolks and mushrooms.

“Make sure that you really are eating a lot of those vitamin D rich foods and that you are getting some exposure when you can,” Smith said.

If you are worried about a Vitamin D deficiency in your child, Smith recommends you getting in with your pediatrician as soon as you can. If a deficiency is noted, a supplement will be given, and it could be either a liquid or in pill form.

Smith also wants to remind parents to think about sun safety during the winter time. The UV rays may not be as strong, but sunscreen is still needed.

“Good effect is that they (UV Rays) do help us create vitamin D, negative effects is they’re a high risk for skin cancer, so we do want to continue to protect kids whenever they’re out in the sun,” Smith said.

