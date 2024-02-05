Video: Dirt moved into Frost Bank Center ahead of the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs court is out and the dirt is in: the Frost Bank Center is getting ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Crews worked on Monday morning to fill the arena floor with about 2,160 tons of soil, which is reused every year. Watch a timelapse video in the player above.

The Frost Bank Center will be used for daily competitive rodeo events and concerts when the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo starts on Thursday.

Rodeo officials said about 70 truckloads were needed to move the dirt into the arena. The dirt was first purchased in 1988 near Charlotte.

“We blend in sand and other materials as needed to maximize the performance of our animal athletes,” officials said in an email. “The levels of these materials are screened every year and remixed as needed.”

Officials said it would cost around $20,000-$25,000 to purchase new dirt every year.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo ends on Feb. 25.

