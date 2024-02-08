64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested after sending explicit messages to SAPD officer posing as 14-year-old, records show

Affidavit: Snapp sent explicit illustrations and photos to the officer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Arrest, SAPD
Philip Joseph Snapp, 50, is facing charges after police say he sent explicit messages to an officer posing as a 14-year-old girl. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old San Antonio man is facing charges after police say he sent explicit messages to an officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Philip Joseph Snapp was arrested Wednesday for charges of online solicitation of a minor-arouse or gratify and online solicitation of a minor-meet with intent, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that in December, Snapp sent a friend request to the undercover officer on the social media site Mocospace, believing the officer was an underage girl.

He “almost immediately sent his phone number” to the undercover officer and asked to call or text, the affidavit states.

Police said Snapp sent explicit messages, illustrations and photos to the officer.

A warrant for this arrest was issued on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter