66º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Silver Alert issued for 94-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Merlin Armitage last spotted in the 4400 block of North Loop 1604 East on Thursday afternoon

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Silver Alert, San Antonio, SAPD, Missing Person
Merlin Armitage, 94. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 94-year-old man last seen Thursday on the North Side.

Merlin Armitage, who SAPD says has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, was last spotted around 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Loop 1604 East.

Armitage’s vehicle is described as a 2015 White Toyota Prius with a Texas license plate GBH0138.

SAPD believes that Armitage poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email