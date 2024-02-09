Silver Alert issued for 94-year-old man with cognitive impairment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 94-year-old man last seen Thursday on the North Side.

Merlin Armitage, who SAPD says has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, was last spotted around 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Loop 1604 East.

Armitage’s vehicle is described as a 2015 White Toyota Prius with a Texas license plate GBH0138.

SAPD believes that Armitage poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.