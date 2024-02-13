58º
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens near Stone Oak

Chick-fil-A Northwoods opened Tuesday at Highway 281 and Loop 1604 near H-E-B

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Stone Oak area on San Antonio’s north side has a new Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A Northwoods opened Tuesday at 18120 US Hwy 281 North, on the southwest corner of the Highway 281 and Loop 1604 interchange near H-E-B.

This is the new location for Chick-fil-A Stone Oak, which was previously on the northeast corner of the interchange near Walmart.

Chick-fil-A Northwoods spans about 5,000 square feet with 68 indoor seats and 26 outdoor seats. The restaurant has two drive-thru lanes, a designated pickup counter and additional parking, a news release states.

“The new restaurant features an expanded drive-thru and overall footprint updates designed to enhance the Guest and Team Member experience,” the release states.

It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Juan Garza is the owner and operator of Chick-fil-A Northwoods.

The restaurant is one of six that have opened in the last few months.

Other new restaurants include:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019.

