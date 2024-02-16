TxDOT plans for weekend closure on Loop 1604 at Interstate 10 on Northwest Side

A file image of construction at the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for more closures at the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange this weekend.

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, the following ramps and lanes will be closed due to bridge construction:

The cloverleaves that connect Loop 1604 westbound to both directions of I-10.

Loop 1604 westbound frontage road at the I-10 Interchange.

I-10 eastbound frontage road between the Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound frontage roads.

Loop 1604 westbound collector-distributor (a road that parallels and connects the main travel lanes of a highway and frontage roads or entrance ramps)/Loop 1604 westbound right lane closure at I-10 Interchange.

I-10 westbound exit ramp to Loop 1604 westbound.

The lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration, and local law enforcement will be on-site to direct traffic at intersections.

All closures are weather-permitting and subject to change.

Additionally, Loop 1604 westbound from the Lockhill Selma Road exit to the Interstate 10 interchange will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. All westbound traffic will have to take the Lockhill Selma Road exit.

Here is the detour information provided by TxDOT:

I-10 eastbound mainlanes to Loop 1604 westbound and IH-10 eastbound frontage road: Travelers on the IH-10 EB mainlanes looking to access Loop 1604 WB or continue on the IH-10 frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the IH-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and take a right turn onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road lanes. Travelers may re-enter Loop 1604 WB via the entrance ramp west of Valero Way. Travelers looking to access the IH-10 EB frontage road will continue along the Loop 1604 WB frontage road and turnaround at La Cantera Parkway, then continue on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road lanes to make a right turn back onto the IH-10 EB frontage road.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes to I-10 westbound and Loop 1604 westbound frontage road: Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to access IH-10 WB will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road, then take a right turn onto the IH-10 WB frontage road lanes. Traffic can re-enter the IH-10 WB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before La Cantera Parkway. Loop 1604 WB frontage road travelers looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will continue to the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway to access the IH-10 EB frontage road. Travelers will then take the right turn onto Loop 1604 WB frontage road.

I-10 westbound mainlanes to Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes: Travelers on the IH-10 WB mainlanes looking access the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes will take the exit ramp just before La Cantera Parkway to access the IH-10 WB frontage road lanes. Traffic will continue to the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway to access the IH-10 EB frontage road. Travelers will then take the right turn onto Loop 1604 WB frontage road to merge onto the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes via the entrance ramp after Valero Way.

TxDOT image of construction at I-10 and Loop 1604. (Photo Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation.)

