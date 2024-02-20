San Antonio man arrested after authorities find videos of child pornography at home

Ambrocio Cabrera, 21, is charged with possession of child pornography, less than 100 visual depictions, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after state authorities said they found multiple files of child pornography at his East Side home.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the Office of the Attorney General of Texas began investigating Cabrera after a video of child pornography was posted on Snapchat in October 2021.

Investigators said Cabrera was the owner of the account. In October 2023, authorities executed a search warrant at his home and found nine videos of child pornography on an external hard drive, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest was issued last week and he was taken into custody on Monday.