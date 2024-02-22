Santikos offers $5 movies, popcorn, drinks for ‘Famtikos Day’ on Sunday

File: Santikos opened theater in the former site of the Alamo Drafthouse along Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Theaters are offering a day of deals on Sunday.

Company officials are calling it “Famtikos Day” and say it’s the “largest deal day” in its history.

On Feb. 25, between noon and 5 p.m., San Antonio-area Santikos locations will offer the following deals:

$5 movies for select times and formats

$5 popcorn

$5 drinks

$5 Rico’s Nachos

$5 bar specials including Legacy Lager and House Margaritas

$5 Virtual Reality at Cibolo

$5 Laser Tag at Cibolo

$15 bowling at Cibolo and Casa Blanca

FREE one-hour arcade play

“Movies have a unique ability to inspire, entertain, and spark conversations. By establishing FamTikos Day, we hope to encourage families to create lasting memories, share laughter, and embark on shared adventures through the power of storytelling on the big screen,” said Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Brooks in a press release.

The company still has not given details about the “technical difficulties” that closed all of its local theaters for several days earlier this month.