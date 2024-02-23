Major closure: TxDOT to close cloverleaf interchanges this weekend on Loop 1604 at I-10 on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for more closures at the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange this weekend. This closure will affect three cloverleaf interchanges in the area.

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, the following will be closed for bridge construction:

Loop 1604 westbound (WB) and eastbound (EB) mainlanes at the interchange

Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor, exit ramp to I-10 WB, and cloverleaf ramp to I-10 EB

I-10 EB collector-distributor and cloverleaf ramp to Loop 1604 EB

I-10 WB cloverleaf exit ramp to Loop 1604 WB

The lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration, and local law enforcement will be on-site to direct traffic at intersections. All closures are weather-permitting and subject to change. (MAP AND DETOUR INFO BELOW)

1604 expansion closures Feb 23-26 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Here is the detour information provided by TxDOT:

Loop 1604 WB mainlanes

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road through the IH-10 interchange and re-enter the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes at the entrance ramp after Valero Way.

Loop 1604 WB mainlanes to IH-10 WB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to access IH-10 WB will take a right turn onto the IH-10 WB frontage road lanes. Traffic can enter the IH-10 WB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before La Cantera Parkway.

Loop 1604 WB mainlanes to IH-10 EB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to access IH-10 EB will follow the Loop 1604 WB frontage road through the IH-10 interchange and then turn left onto the IH-10 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection. Traffic can then enter the IH-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before UTSA Boulevard.

Loop 1604 EB Mainlanes

Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will exit to the Loop 1604 EB collector-distributor and follow it through the IH-10 interchange. Traffic will re-enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes at the termination of the Loop 1604 EB collector-distributor.

IH-10 EB Mainlanes to Loop 1604 EB

Travelers on the IH-10 EB mainlanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the IH-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the IH-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers will turn left onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

IH-10 WB Mainlanes to Loop 1604 WB

Travelers on the IH-10 WB mainlanes looking to access Loop 1604 WB will exit at La Cantera Parkway to the IH-10 WB frontage road then utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the IH-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

Additionally, Loop 1604 eastbound from NW Military to Bitters Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 to noon Saturday, Feb. 24. All eastbound traffic will exit before NW Military and get back on 1604 EB at Huebner.

1604 east NW Military to Bitters (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TxDOT image of construction at I-10 and Loop 1604. (Photo Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation.)

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT’s traffic page. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. See low-water crossing closures here. Have a question? Get in touch here.