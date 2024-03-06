Get a free plant at SAWS’ Spring Bloom event

(Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Water System - All rights reserved.)

The event is the perfect chance for locals to browse through some plants, herbs, and drought-tolerant ornamentals for sale.

SAN ANTONIO – The first 1,000 people to attend San Antonio Water System’s annual ‘Spring Bloom’ event can receive a free plant!

SAWS’ Spring Bloom event takes place on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2800 U.S. Highway 281 N.

Recommended Videos

The event is the perfect chance for locals to browse through some plants, herbs, and drought-tolerant ornamentals for sale.

Attendees can also participate in interactive activities to improve plant selection, mulching, and more, the press release said.

Choices for the free plant include Autumn Sage, Barbecue Rosemary, Blue Sage, and Turk’s Cap.

For more information, click here.