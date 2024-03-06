83º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Get a free plant at SAWS’ Spring Bloom event

Choices for the free plant include Autumn Sage, Barbecue Rosemary, Blue Sage, and Turk’s Cap

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Water System, Nature
The event is the perfect chance for locals to browse through some plants, herbs, and drought-tolerant ornamentals for sale. (Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Water System - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The first 1,000 people to attend San Antonio Water System’s annual ‘Spring Bloom’ event can receive a free plant!

SAWS’ Spring Bloom event takes place on Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2800 U.S. Highway 281 N.

Recommended Videos

The event is the perfect chance for locals to browse through some plants, herbs, and drought-tolerant ornamentals for sale.

Attendees can also participate in interactive activities to improve plant selection, mulching, and more, the press release said.

Choices for the free plant include Autumn Sage, Barbecue Rosemary, Blue Sage, and Turk’s Cap.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email