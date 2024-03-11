68º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Blood donors at community drive get SeaWorld pass, Rudy’s voucher and H-E-B gift card

South Texas Blood & Tissue said donors are needed to prevent spring break shortages

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: South Texas Blood & Tissue, Blood Drive, Blood Donation, Blood
South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting a community blood drive on March 12 & 13, 2024, at Ingram Park Mall. (KSAT/South Texas Blood & Tissue)

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue will host a two-day community blood drive this week to help prevent spring break blood shortages.

The blood drive will take place at Ingram Park Mall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

“South Texas Blood & Tissue is encouraging the community to donate blood during spring break to ensure that blood is readily available for patients in need. With students and faculty away from schools during spring break, our community sees a decrease in the blood supply. About 25% of the community’s blood supply comes from high school blood drives,” blood center officials said in a press release.

Appointment for donating can be made online or by calling 210-731-5590.

All donors at this week’s Ingram Park Mall blood drive will receive a SeaWorld day pass, a $10 Rudy’s Bar-B-Q voucher and the chance to draw for an H-E-B gift card valued from $10 to $150.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email