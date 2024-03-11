Blood donors at community drive get SeaWorld pass, Rudy’s voucher and H-E-B gift card

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue will host a two-day community blood drive this week to help prevent spring break blood shortages.

The blood drive will take place at Ingram Park Mall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“South Texas Blood & Tissue is encouraging the community to donate blood during spring break to ensure that blood is readily available for patients in need. With students and faculty away from schools during spring break, our community sees a decrease in the blood supply. About 25% of the community’s blood supply comes from high school blood drives,” blood center officials said in a press release.

Appointment for donating can be made online or by calling 210-731-5590.

All donors at this week’s Ingram Park Mall blood drive will receive a SeaWorld day pass, a $10 Rudy’s Bar-B-Q voucher and the chance to draw for an H-E-B gift card valued from $10 to $150.