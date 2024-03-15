68º
I-10 eastbound reopens after East Side crash

Crash happened on Interstate 10 near FM 1518 EB

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Traffic, East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed on the East Side on Friday afternoon due to a crash, The Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio reported Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near FM 1518 and brought traffic to a standstill.

The crash was cleared by 4 p.m. but TXDOT reported that traffic was still moving slowly.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

