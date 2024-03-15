I-10 eastbound reopens after East Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed on the East Side on Friday afternoon due to a crash, The Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio reported Friday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near FM 1518 and brought traffic to a standstill.
Recommended Videos
The crash was cleared by 4 p.m. but TXDOT reported that traffic was still moving slowly.
I-10 at FM 1518 EB - There has been a report of a crash on I-10 eastbound at FM 1518. Both lanes of I-10 are blocked due to the crash. Traffic is not moving at this time. Motorists should travel the frontage road and re-enter the main lanes of I-10 pass the crash. pic.twitter.com/80BONfY5wt— TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) March 15, 2024