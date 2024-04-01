Man wounded in shooting at gas station on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6600 block of Desilu Drive, not far from both Evans Road and Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the man was shot at a nearby gas station. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

SAPD said at this time they do not have a description of the shooter. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.