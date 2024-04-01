Shed fire spreads, damages eaves of two nearby homes, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in a storage shed spread to the eaves of two nearby homes overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just after midnight at a home in he 1800 block of Candlelight Lane, not far from Jackson Keller Road and West Avenue on the city’s North Side.

Firefighters said the storage shed burnt down after it caught fire and then the flames spread to the eaves on the houses on both sides. The fire was quickly put out.

Fire officials said damage is estimated at around $20,000. It is unclear exactly what sparked the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.