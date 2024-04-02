Whataburger releases new bacon burger, extends WhataWings

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger fans, there’s a new burger to try.

The San Antonio-based chain announced that the new Bacon Steakhouse Double will be available at restaurants starting Tuesday. Whataburger also announced that WhataWings will be available through the end of the year.

The Bacon Steakhouse Double includes two beef patties and two slices of cheddar cheese topped with bacon, crispy fried onions and steak sauce on a toasted bun. The burger is also available in the junior size.

The burger will be available until June 30.

“The Bacon Steakhouse Double is more than a new menu item. It’s an experience,” Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler said in a news release. “Our one-of-a-kind burger is inspired by the flavors of an upscale steakhouse.”

Whatawings with Buffalo Sauce and French Fries (Whataburger)

Due to overwhelming demand, Whataburger said WhataWings will be extended through the end of 2024.

The wings are available in honey BBQ, buffalo, honey butter, and sweet and spicy sauces.

Prices and availability vary by market.

